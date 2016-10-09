Top Stories

Crufts full of people buying cheap rags, says Russian KC president

Bichon ‘brought back from dead’ in ‘snout-to-mouth’ rescue

KC expels ‘disrespectful’ Alan Hedges

Blind Yorkie puppy finds new friend after dodging euthanasia

Some breeds ‘failing miserably’, says KC vet

Commentator apologises for Crufts group clanger

‘No process for using replay footage,’ says KC in agility controversy

Highlights

Kicked out of the KC

by Simon Parsons

More room for all at Mouscron - Report and photo: Karl Donvil Results: Doggle.com and Karl Donvil

Bench and Field: Pointing breeds test their field trial skills at KC training day

by David Hudson

Viewpoint

In the dog house

"Fit for function"

By Simon Parsons

Going Around

"Do disqualifications really benefit a breed?"

By Andrew Brace

Maintaining the standard

"A Crufts with no major incidents "

By Sheila Atter

Shows

Crufts 2017: Best in show

Jeff Horswell awarded Crufts 2017 Best in show to American Cocker Sh Ch Afterglow Miami Ink, second time in four years for Jason Lynn and Afte...

Coventry LKS, 01/01/16

Welsh Dobermann C, 09/10/16

Joint Shih Tzu C, 22/10/16

Shih Tzu C of Scotland, 22/10/16

N of Scotland Pekingese C, 22/10/16

Regulars

