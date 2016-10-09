normal

Our shiny new website is cleaner, faster, easier to use and provides far more than we have ever been able to before. Take a look round, we think you’ll love it, we certainly do.

There are so many new features to explore - the first thing you should do is to log in.

Once you log in you will land on your ‘Dashboard’ where you can pick your favourite breeds and columnists of sections of the website. Your dashboard will then be populated with 18 of the most recent articles, show reports, breed notes, news and videos from your favourites.

Our 'Shows' section has had a major overhaul too. Finding your show reports is now far easier - search by date, group or breed, use our new championship show calendar – or better still, search for your own dog’s name!

There are so many new features and functions, so please enjoy!